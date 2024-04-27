HEALTH & Poppy Join Bad Omens For Live Performances Of “The Drain” & “V.A.N” During Sick New World Set

Home News Skyy Rincon April 27th, 2024 - 11:24 PM

Jake Duzsik of HEALTH joined Bad Omens for a live debut of their collaborative new single “The Drain.” Poppy also appeared on stage with Bad Omens for a performance of “V.A.N” during their Sick New World set.

Bad Omens and Health pic.twitter.com/QqCe8j5cUw — Shy 📸 (@BrokenxYouth) April 28, 2024

Poppy with Bad Omens pic.twitter.com/uIFXGkyVoL — Shy 📸 (@BrokenxYouth) April 28, 2024

Both collaborations are from Bad Omens’ forthcoming project dubbed Concrete Jungle [The OST] which is set to arrive on May 31 via Sumerian Records. The project also sees Bad Omens work with Bob Vylan, WARGASM, Erra, Thousand Below, Let’s Eat Grandma. “V.A.N” was live debuted on January 27 at the opening show of Bad Omens’ ‘Concrete Forever’ Tour in Berlin, Germany. HEALTH previously joined forces with Poppy for the hypnotic “Dead Flowers.”

HEALTH just finished off their North American tour dates supporting their critically acclaimed new studio album RAT WARS which arrived in early December via Loma Vista Recordings. The record spawned multiple singles including “ASHAMED,” “HATEFUL,” “CHILDREN OF SORROW,” “UNLOVED,” “DEMIGODS” and “SICKO.” They also released a Signalis-inspired music video for album closer “DON’T TRY” as well as their stunning cover of Deftones’ “Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)” for the Spotify Singles program. The band was also included on the lineup for the 2024 edition of Download Festival alongside Enter Shikari and Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine.

Poppy also recently collaborated with Knocked Loose on their new single “Suffocate.” Her new album Zig was released back in October and spawned multiple singles including “Knockoff,” “Motorbike,” “Hard” and “Flicker.”