HEALTH Share New Signalis-Inspired Music Video For “Don’t Try”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 8th, 2024 - 1:26 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

According to brooklynvegan.com, HEALTH have shared a new video for “Don’t Try,” which is directed and animated by rose-engine. Other than the killer music, the music video is pretty neat due to how each animated scene gives the audience a glimpse of characters who are constantly going through the stressful emotions of life.

The low key and dark music plays an important part in the video because the instrumentation and dreary vocals match the raw emotions if sadness and anger that can be felt in each scene.

On another note, HEALTH has perviously announced a tour that will be stopping in Ventura, Austin, Atlanta, Philly, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, and more. Click here for tickets and information.

