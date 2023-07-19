Poppy Announces New Album Zig for Oct 2023 Release and Shares Video of New Single “Knockoff”

Home News Roy Lott July 19th, 2023 - 9:01 PM

Poppy has announced her forthcoming new album, Zig, set for release on Sumerian Records on October 27. Recorded with producer Ali Payami, as well as her long-term collaborative partner Simon Wilcox, Zig is described as tender and tough, filled with bold, electronic beats, and deep metal rock riffs reminiscent of early 90s industrial sounds.

The first taste of the album also was released in the form of a pulsing, sinewy song called “Knockoff.” A video for the track – filled with tarot card imagery, Suspiria-esque choreography, and more – was directed by Le3ay. Check out the stunning visual below.

It is noted that with the new album, Poppy went deeper into herself than she ever has before. The album sees her working through relationship beginnings and endings, the stop/start of the pandemic, the toss and turn of the music industry, and more, all the while further defining who she truly is as an artist. In support of the new record, Poppy will be hitting the road with PVRIS this summer. The Godless/Goddess co-headline tour kicks off on August 18 in Seattle. Tickets are on sale now.

“Knockoff” follows Poppy’s recent collaboration with Danny Elfman and Stu Brooks for his song “They’ll Just Love You.”

Zig Tracklist:

01. Church Outfit

02. Knockoff

03. Hard

04. What It Becomes

05. Flicker

06. 1’s + 0’s

07. Zig

08. Linger

09. The Attic

10. Motorbike

11. Prove It

