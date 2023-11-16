HEALTH Debut Dark New Song & Video For “UNLOVED”

Home News Skyy Rincon November 16th, 2023 - 10:00 AM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

LA-based industrial rock band HEALTH has returned with a brand new single from their forthcoming fifth studio album RAT WARS which is set to arrive later this year on December 7 via Loma Vista Recordings. “UNLOVED” is a delightfully dark yet satisfyingly danceable track, accompanied by a vintage music video featuring archival footage of goth nightlife.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the video, director Mynxii White offered, “Inspired by the many faces of goth culture across the globe, we celebrate decades of nightlife in the scene with an homage to black leather and heavy eyeliner that defined so many years of the ultimate underground movement. We loved the idea of many generations of goths in one video from multiple countries to bring the visuals together into one epic tribute.”

“UNLOVED” follows four previously released singles from the new album including “ASHAMED,” “HATEFUL,” “CHILDREN OF SORROW” and “SICKO.” The band has also recently released two collaborations, one with Ho99o9 on their newly released mixtape Territory: Turf Talk, Vol. II entitled “Lil Momma” and the other with Korn guitarist Munky’s new experimental group Venera called “Ochre.”

The band is scheduled to hit the road next Spring, kicking off their North American trek on March 2 at Ventura Music Hall in California. HEALTH will be visiting various states including Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, Colorado, Utah, Washington and Oregon. They will also be stopping in Canada briefly for two shows in Vancouver and Toronto.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrette