Poppy Shares Intriguing New Music Video For “Flicker”

Home News Jordan Rizo December 2nd, 2023 - 1:49 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Like the press release reiterates, Poppy is an astonishing artist who has successfully taken roles in the music industry as a singer, songwriter, performer, video director and more. In her new creative contribution, Poppy has released the new music video for her single “Flicker”. As seen in the press release, the single is part of her most recent album, Zig, and is accompanied by a very engaging and creative music video.

The introduction of the music video features Poppy herself crawling in a dark and narrow hallway with a sword on her back. Without a doubt, the imagery provided elicits a darker emotion from the viewer that suggests her desire to reveal something unpleasant. Moving forward, the next scene captures Poppy’s face zoomed in to the camera which allows the viewer to see the melancholy expression in her eyes. As the video and song continue, there are scenes that show Poppy singing against a wall as shadows behind her dance as well as blurry hands. The vocals and instrumentation in the song also emphasize the darker mood with the calm vocals combined with powerfully present instruments.

Some of her powerful lyrics such as, “‘I flicker between fear and a vision of forever” reveal Poppy’s message and goal with this song. When she describes to be “flickering”, Poppy is revealing how she is enduring an internal struggle between wanting love relationships but fearing the intimate nature and vulnerability with someone else. In that sense, the images in the video become more clear as it explains her feeling “stuck” or “attached” to a specific mindset she cannot completely understand herself, just like the sword was stuck to her back. The song is not only a way for her to express herself, but also to showcase her undeniable talent.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva