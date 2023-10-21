Poppy Shares Electric New Single “Hard”

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 21st, 2023 - 12:32 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Singer Poppy has released a new single titled “Hard.”

Poopy is also known as Moriah Rose Pereira. She made her name on YouTube under the channel thatPoppyTV. She has released songs like “Lowlife” and “All The Things She Said.”

It’s safe to say her new single “Hard” has joined her rank of hit songs. The song stays true to her trend of Alternative and Indie songs. Her distorted vocals add a sort of horror element to the single.

A press release states, “The accompanying music videos provide more arresting, captivating visuals from an artist known for displacing norms and redefining her genre on her terms. Since its release, Knockoff has gained over 1.6 million streams on Spotify alone.”

The single will be on a new album titled “Zig,” released on October 27th. Read more about Poppy here.