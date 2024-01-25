Poppy Joins Bad Omens On Collaborative New Song “V.A.N”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 25th, 2024 - 4:22 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to loudwire.com, Bad Omens and Poppy have teamed up on “V.A.N.,” which is the new song that the metalcore band and the alternative singer unleashed on January 24 after Bad Omens cryptically teased the music video and hinted toward the song’s meaning.

As it turns out, “V.A.N.” stands for “Violence Against Nature,” and the high-powered track features Poppy singing lead vocals, without any singing or screaming from Bad Omens’s Noah Sebastian, although he wrote and produced the tune.

While peaking about the song, Sebastian says: “V.A.N.” is a “song that started just with the hook, ‘Violence against nature,’ and then after saving the project with the acronym and seeing it, we realized it could be fun to think of ‘VAN’ as a name.

The industrial metal song is part of Bad Omens‘s Concrete Jungle comic book universe, which is about an AI entity set out on a course to destroy humanity.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeiste