HEALTH Unveil Energetic New Music Video For “Children Of Sorrow”

According to revolvermag.com, HEALTH has shared the music video of their song “Children Of Sorrow.” Other than the killer music, the music video is fantastic because of how the animation shows the Waifu dance team dazzling people’s minds with their talent of eye catching dancing.

In the following statement HEALTH‘s resident anime superfan, John Famigliet, shares his thoughts about the latest music video: “Let me tell you what entertainment is. Violence. Sex. Friendship. Death. Surprise. Betrayal. Dancing. The HEALTH Waifu dance team are so sexy that if you see them enough times, you might faint. When you see it, you won’t be able to fight the temptation of wanting to dance with them!”

