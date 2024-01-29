Poppy Joins Bad Omens Onstage For Live Debut Of “V.A.N”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 29th, 2024 - 3:05 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to blabbermouth.net, Bad Omens and Poppy performed their collaborative new single, “V.A.N,” live for the first time on January 27 at the opening show of their Concrete Forever Tour at Columbiahalle in Berlin, Germany. The cinematic music video of “V.A.N” was released on January 24 by Sumerian Records.

“V.A.N” is an industrial metal masterpiece about an artificial intelligence entity set out on a course to destroy humanity. The track immediately captivates the listener with Bad Omen‘s hypnotic production and Poppy‘s angelic, whispering vocals as she takes on the role of the Concrete Jungle Universe AI character.

Written and produced by Bad Omen’s frontman Noah Sebastian, the song is the first glimpse of what the band will be offering on their upcoming album “Concrete Forever.” The album is an experimental extension of Bad Omens’s hit LP, The Death Of Peace Of Mind, and the soundtrack to their Concrete Jungle comic book universe.

