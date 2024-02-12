HEALTH Share Stunning New Cover Of Deftones’ “Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 12th, 2024 - 1:05 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

HEALTH‘s incredible Spotify Singles cover of Deftones‘s classic “Be Quiet A Drive (Far Away)” is out today and it is included in the ALLURE playlist’s Valentine’s Day theme on Spotify. As a whole, HEALTH‘s version of “Be Quiet A Drive (Far Away)” is excellent because the instrumentation sizzles the atmosphere with solid pop and rock vibes while the vocalist serenades the ears with killer melody.

The band‘s latest LP, Rat Wars, will be released on vinyl, CD and cassette on February 16. The trio‘s upcoming tour is also less than a month away, with sold out shows in Toronto, Portland, Chicago, and Seattle.

