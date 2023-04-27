HEALTH Release Throbbing New Single “HATEFUL”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 27th, 2023 - 11:35 AM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

Today rock band HEALTH have released their new single “HATEFUL,” which is co-written with SIERRA and featuring backing vocals from Street Sects’s Leo Ashline. Also the track appeared in-game through ULTRAKILL’s latest software update. More collaborations between HEALTH and ULTRAKILL will soon be announced.

As a whole, HEALTH’s latest tune is a head banger with throbbing drum machine beats and tense bass guitar riffs. The lyrics are beautiful by how steamy and scornful the words sound and when the track reaches its highness point, the music will make people want to throw back their desk chair and start wrecking things around them.

“HATEFUL” follows last year’s acclaimed collaborative album DISCO4 :: PART II, which featured tracks with Nine Inch Nails, Lamb of God, The Body, Backxwash, Poppy, Perturbator and others. Also HEALTH will perform at Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas on May 13 before heading overseas for Summer shows and festival dates in Australia, Europe and the U.K.

HEALTH TOUR DATES

5/13 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World

6/15 – Sydney, NSW (AUS) – Crowbar

6/16 – Brisbane, QLD (AUS) – The Triffid

6/18 – Hobart, TAS (AUS) – Dark Mofo

8/18 – Saint-nolff, FR – Motocultor Festival

8/19 – Bristol, UK – Arctangent Festival