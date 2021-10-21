Poppy Joins Health on Hypnotic New Single “Dead Flowers”

Home News Skyler Graham October 21st, 2021 - 10:53 AM

Noise rock band Health recently collaborated with Poppy on their latest somber single, “Dead Flowers.” According to Under the Mag, the track is set to be on the band’s upcoming album DISCO 4:: PART II. If this song is an indicator of what to expect from the rest of the album, the band is likely continuing their trend of working with a variety of artists to obtain a diverse collection of styles, as seen on the prequel 2020 album DISCO 4:: PART I. The band collaborated with metal artists on their first two songs of the year — with Nine Inch Nails on “Isn’t Everyone” and Tyler Bates on “Anti-Life” — and Poppy provides a more delicate sound to the album.

On “Dead Flowers,” Poppy’s soprano evokes Evanescence and feels like a voice speaking to you through a dream. The lyrics present a sorrowful conversation between the artist and a loved one she lost, as singer Jake Duzsik describes the “Dead flowers / Fist against my ribs” in every chorus. Poppy expresses several forms of grief throughout the song. In the bridge, primarily, the lyrics don’t change, but her voice shifts from an airy falsetto to raw screaming, consequently shifting the tone from melancholic to pained.



In September, Poppy released her fourth studio album Flux. Prior to the album release, she created a playful animated video for the energetic title track as well as the pop punk-inspired “So Mean.” She was originally scheduled for a North American and UK tour this fall but postponed the tour dates in late September. Fans can still celebrate the album, though, as well as her appearance on this new song.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva