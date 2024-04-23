Poppy Teams Up With Knocked Loose For New Single & Video “Suffocate”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 23rd, 2024 - 1:45 PM

Knocked Loose takes it to a whole other level on their wild new single “Suffocate.” Bludgeoning blast beats and chaotic fury are matched with a dancey, syncopated groove with the most concussive reggaeton rhythm you have ever heard. The Grammy nominated artist Poppy reached out to frontman and vocalist Bryan Garris to propose a team up. “I am a huge fan of Knocked Loose and honored to be on this one.” said Poppy.

The collaboration inspired Knocked Loose to venture into uncharted realms, which finds Garris and Poppy trading verses about, as Garris puts it” “someone stabbing you in the back.” “It was so fun because her voice allowed us to expand our palette and do some weird, off-the-wall things that we maybe wouldn’t do in another song.We felt that because we had Poppy’s voice involved, it allowed us to kind of push the boundaries of what we thought was feasible.” said guitarist Isaac Hale.

