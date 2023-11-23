HEALTH Share Intriguing New Single “Demigods”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 23rd, 2023 - 10:02 AM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette

On November 22 rock band HEALTH went on social media to their new single “Demigods” is available now on all streaming platforms. The band‘s latest song comes from their upcoming album Rat Wars. On the social post HEALTH posted a teaser video that shows video game characters getting ready to into war. Each scene shows battleships and airplanes shooting at each other while the government tries to find a way to stop the lingering violence.

DEMIGODS :: OUT NOW :: EVERYWHERE https://t.co/gP3OmtH5Ot — HEALTH (@_HEALTH_) November 23, 2023

As for the music, everything is fantastic by how the instrumentation sizzles the pair with powerful electronic sounds while the vocal performances serenades the ears with medolic and authoritative tones. The whole composition brings a feeling that danger is right around the corner because the dooming instrumentation and vocal performance brings a strong vibe of urgency.

