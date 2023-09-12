Poppy Debuts Sensual New Single & Video “Motorbike”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 12th, 2023 - 3:00 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Singer, songwriter, subversive performance artist and video director Poppy has unveiled the latest track from her forthcoming new album Zig, which set for release on October 27 by Sumerian Records.

“Motorbike” opens with inspired synths and an ominous voice pondering “I wonder why, nothing catches my eye, quite like the sight of a girl with a powerful machine between her legs” before the song turns into a bass line driven dark pop anthem that features old industrial beats with soft vocals to create a sound that is wholeheartedly Poppy.

“Motorbike” follows on the heels of “Knockoff,” which is a sinewy first look at what listeners can expect from the new era of Poppy. The video for “Knockoff” is filled with tarot card imagery choreography, and more.. Since its release, “Knockoff” has amassed over 1 million streams on Spotify alone.

Poppy’s upcoming Zig is a reflection of an artist who has been in the public eye since her late teens.At times, the music’s cool lacquer gives to Poppy’s own lacerating screamed lyrics, which is the perfect complement to dislodging the songs’s pointed pop edges.