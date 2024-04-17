HEALTH Team Up With Bad Omens For Heavy New Track “The Drain”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 17th, 2024 - 9:45 PM

Industrial rock game-changers HEALTH have joined forced with metalcore icons Bad Omens for a heavy new single entitled “The Drain.” As Revolver reported, the collab is from Bad Omens’ forthcoming project dubbed Concrete Jungle [The OST] which is set to arrive on May 31 via Sumerian Records.

The project also sees Bad Omens work with Bob Vylan, WARGASM, Erra, Thousand Below, Let’s Eat Grandma and Poppy. The latter’s collaboration “V.A.N” was released back in January and was live debuted on January 27 at the opening show of their Concrete Forever Tour in Berlin, Germany. HEALTH had also previously joined forces with Poppy for the hypnotic “Dead Flowers.”

HEALTH just finished off their North American tour dates supporting their critically acclaimed new studio album RAT WARS which arrived in early December via Loma Vista Recordings. The record spawned multiple singles including “ASHAMED,” “HATEFUL,” “CHILDREN OF SORROW,” “UNLOVED,” “DEMIGODS” and “SICKO.” They also released a Signalis-inspired music video for album closer “DON’T TRY” as well as their stunning cover of Deftones’ “Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)” for the Spotify Singles program. The band was also included on the lineup for the 2024 edition of Download Festival alongside Enter Shikari and Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine.

CONCRETE JUNGLE [THE OST] Tracklist:

01. C:\Projects\CJOST\BEATDEATH

02. V.A.N – Bad Omens, Poppy

03. THE DRAIN – Bad Omens, HEALTH, SWARM

04. TERMS & CONDITIONS – Bad Omens, Bob Vylan

05. HEDONIST [RECHARGED] – Bad Omens, Wargasm

06. EVEN – Bad Omens

07. LOADING SCREEN – Bad Omens

08. ANYTHING > HUMAN – Bad Omens, ERRA

09. DIGITAL FOOTPRINT – Bad Omens

10. NERVOUS SYSTEM – Bad Omens, iRis.EXE

11. C:\Projects\CJOST\FINDPEACE

12. ARTIFICIAL SUICIDE [UNZIPPED] – Bad Omens, Thousand Below

13. THE GREY [UNZIPPED] – Bad Omens, Thousand Below

14. THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND [WE ARE FURY PATCH] – Bad Omens, WE ARE FURY

15. THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND [SO WYLIE PATCH] – Bad Omens, So Wylie

16. BAD DECISIONS [LOFI] – Bad Omens, Dahlia

17. JUST PRETEND [CREDITS] – Bad Omens, Jenny (Let’s Eat Grandma), Chief

18. C:\Projects\CJOST\CLEARMIND

19. ARTIFICIAL SUICIDE [LIVE 2024] – Bad Omens

20. LIKE A VILLAIN [LIVE 2024] – Bad Omens

21. THE GREY [LIVE 2024] – Bad Omens

22. WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM ME? [LIVE 2024] – Bad Omens

23. NOWHERE TO GO [LIVE 2024] – Bad Omens

24. V.A.N [LIVE 2024] – Bad Omens, Poppy

25. THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND [LIVE 2024] – Bad Omens

26. JUST PRETEND [LIVE 2024] – Bad Omens

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva