Download Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring HEALTH, Enter Shikari, Tom Morello & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 29th, 2024 - 12:31 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

According to nme.com, the Download Festival has announced this year’s lineup will feature performances by HEALTH, Enter Shikari, Tom Morello and more. The event will return to Donington Park for its 21st edition from June 14-16. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Also performing will be Electric Callboy, Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes, The Struts, Of Mice & Men, Black Stone Cherry, Mr Bungle, The Hunna, Escape The Fate, AViVA, Cemetery Sun, Asinhell, Ne Obliviscaris, Zebrahead, Guilt Trip, Ithaca, Code Orange, Royal Republic and others.

Fall Out Boy, The Offspring, Avenged Sevenfold, Sum 41, Bad Omens, Pantera, Corey Taylor, All Them Witches, Slaughter To Prevail, Thy Art Is Murder, BabyMetal, Wargasm, Hobastank, Fear Factory, Dying Fetus, Busted and much more will be performing as well.

While speaking about their appearance at this year’s Download Festival, Busted mentioned: “We are honoured and privileged to be at Download Festival this year. To be on a bill with so many acts that have inspired us and continue to make us want to be a better band is a real moment in our career. We have had the most amazing 12 months of being Busted, and now we have this to add to the list. We are gonna go all out…Get ready to jump up and down and lose your minds with us. Busted at Download! Wicked. Let’s ‘ave it!”

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete