Tori Amos Covers “Falling Slowly” as a Tribute to Glen Hansard

Home News Jonah Schwartz August 2nd, 2026 - 6:47 PM

Tori Amos recently paid tribute to the late Glen Hansard by covering The Swell Season‘s “Falling Slowly” in Boston, NME shared. Hansard, the frontman of The Frames and one half of The Swell Season, died following a motorcycle crash in Dublin on Wednesday, July 29). He was 56 years old. Amos played a tender piano rendition of “Falling Slowly,” a song that Hansard wrote alongside his Swell Season bandmate and Once co-star Markéta Irglová. The song won the duo the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008. Watch footage of Amos performing the song below.

A number of major figures in the music industry have paid tribute to Hansard in recent days, including Bruce Springsteen, Bono and Billie Eilish. Now, Amos has dedicated a live cover of the song to Hansard during a show at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday, July 31. Amos is currently touring in support of her latest album In Times Of Dragons, which was released in May. She used another recent show to pay tribute to Sinéad O’Connor by playing “Three Babies” and “I Am Stretched On Your Grave.”

Footage emerged earlier this week of Hansard’s final live performance, which took place at The Wren’s Nest pub in Chapelizod just hours before his death. Hansard’s family recently announced details of a public wake and funeral for the musician. He will lie in repose at the Baroque Chapel at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin on Monday, August 3, before a public funeral at St Patrick’s Cathedral the following afternoon.