Glen Hansard Shares Cinematic New Single & Video “High Hope”

Home News Steven Taylor June 23rd, 2026 - 2:45 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Glen Hanshard has released his latest single from Don+t Settle – Transmissions West, the second volume of his live album project Don+t Settle – Transmissions East & West. The new single, “High Hope,” was released today alongside a video, and comes just two days before the full album release on Friday, June 26th. The video, recorded live at Berlin’s Funkhaus, can be found on Hansard’s YouTube channel.

“‘High Hope’ is a kind of promise,” Hansard said in a release. “A plan to circle back at some specific future place and time, it’s also an admission that maybe the timing wasn’t right. I hope we’ll meet again under better circumstances kinda thing.” The somber nature of the song is apparent right away, with Hansard playing acoustic guitar supported by light strings and percussion across the track. The moody blue lights of the venue help to accentuate the song’s themes.

“I met a young man outside a show in Boston some years ago,” Hansard continues, “he told me he was going on a tour of active duty and wanted to stay in touch. We exchanged a few letters. He told me about conditions in the field and then the letters got a little more intense, he was losing friends, and didn’t feel up to carrying out his ‘job’ then the letters stopped. I heard nothing from him… I sent another letter, two, nothing… I assumed the worst. I played in Boston a couple of years ago and I was very relieved and happy to meet the guy at a show. When I challenged him for not replying to my letters he said, ‘awe man, I didn’t receive them, my duty was done. I didn’t feel the need to write.’ I gave him a hug. I was glad he was ok.”

“High Hope” is the third single shared ahead of the live album’s release. Don+t Settle – Transmissions East & West contains 20 performances of tracks from across Hansard’s career, all recorded over two nights in April 2025. The second half, Transmissions West, will release on June 26th.