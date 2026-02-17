Glen Hansard Announces New Album Don+t Settle – Transmissions East For April 2026 Release, Shares New Video “Didn’t He Ramble” & Spring 2026 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 17th, 2026 - 1:45 PM

Today, Glen Hansard has announced his sixth solo album, Don+t Settle – Transmissions East & West, which is an expansive collection featuring live reinterpretations of some of his most loved songs from across his solo career, as well as his work as the frontman of The Frames and half of the Oscar-winning duo The Swell Season. April 24, will see 10 of these tracks released first as Transmissions East (Vol. 1).

Also, Hansard has shared his new version of “Didn’t He Ramble” from Vol. 1 alongside a live performance video filmed at Berlin’s historic Funkhaus during recording. “Our local bar was The Ramble Inn. My father spent most of his waking and sometimes sleeping hours in there…he’d ramble in and stumble out. I wrote this song after he passed at the fair young age of 62. The kind of tribute song he would have approved of. My father was a proud man. Loved his family and his drink in equal measure.” said Hansard.

The artist briefly adds: “My father showed his love shoulder to shoulder, not face to face. He drove The Frames amps and instruments around for years. Rarely staying for the show. But always there to load out the gear with the band afterward. I loved him very much and wanted to write him a tribute song he’d enjoy. I raise my voice, and a glass to Jemo Hansard.”

On another note, Hansard has announced a run of tour dates in the U.S. and Canada ahead of the release of Transmissions East (Vol. 1), beginning with a March 29, show at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles. The run also includes two nights in New York City, at City Winery on April 8 and the Bowery Ballroom on April 9. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

Transmissions East (Vol. 1) Track List

1. Don’t Settle

2. Down On Our Knees

3. Back Broke

4. My Little Ruin

5. Didn’t He Ramble

6. Fitzcarraldo

7. Carrickfergus

8. Lonely Deserter

9. The Feast Of St John

10. Wreckless Heart

Glen Hansard Tour Dates

3/29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Lodge Room

4/1 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music

4/3 – Toronto, ON – The Great Hall

4/5 – Boston, MA – City Winery Boston

4/6 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

4/8 – New York, NY – City Winery NYC

4/9 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom