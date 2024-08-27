Glen Hansard Teams Up With Eddie Vedder For Duet Of “Song Of Good Hope”

“Song of Good Hope” was originally released on Hansard’s 2012 solo album, Rhythm and Repose. Although it has never appeared at a Pearl Jam show prior to the performance, Vedder played it on numerous occasions at his solo concerts between 2017-2019. Last night’s show was the second of the second leg of Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter tour in support of their 2024 album, of the same name. Beyond “Good Hope,” another nice rarity was the title track to 2013’s Lightning Bolt, which was played for just the third time since 2018.

The band planned to perform at the Ruoff Music Center in September 2023 but postponed the show hours before start time due to an illness. Pearl Jam will be going to Chicago’s Wrigley Field for shows on August 29 and 31.