Glen Hansard Teams Up With Eddie Vedder For Duet Of “Song Of Good Hope”

August 27th, 2024 - 12:45 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to spin.com, during a concert on August 26, Eddie Vedder took a moment during Pearl Jam‘s sold-out show outside Indianapolis to salute an ailing longtime fan with a performing with opening act Glen Hansard of the latter’s “Song of Good Hope.” The song had never been played before at a Pearl Jam gig. From everything we hear, this woman is quite incredible,” Vedder said of Michele Mintz Menke, an active member of the Pearl Jam fan community. She’s been given some challenges and she’s been battling. Not just battling, but battling with courage.”

 

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

