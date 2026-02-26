Tori Amos Covers “Beast of Burden” by The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin” for BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 26th, 2026 - 1:39 PM

Tori Amos delivered a striking performance in BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room that captured the attention of fans and music lovers around the world. In a session recorded at the legendary Maida Vale Studios in London, she showcased her deep connection to the piano and her ability to reinterpret iconic songs in her own unique style. Her set blended covers of rock and folk classics with her own music in a way that felt reflective, intimate and bold.

According to Consequence, Amos’s Piano Room session included covers of “Beast of Burden” by The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’,” delivered with support from the BBC Concert Orchestra. The performance also featured her new single “Stronger Together,” giving listeners an early live taste of material from her upcoming concept album In Times of Dragons. Clips and recordings from the session have circulated widely, highlighting how her versions recontextualize these songs with orchestral backing and her distinct vocal interpretation.

Amos’s cover of “Beast of Burden” stood out for its delicate, piano-driven arrangement that softened and reimagined the rock original, while her take on “The Times They Are A-Changin’” brought a timeless folk classic into a modern emotional framework. Fans online reacted with enthusiasm, praising the beauty and depth of the orchestral collaboration and how Amos’s voice intertwined with the lush instrumental textures.

The Radio 2 Piano Room session offered both longtime followers and new listeners an opportunity to hear Amos embrace her influences and weave them into a performance that felt deeply personal. The performance has only increased anticipation for the release of In Times of Dragons and the direction of her future work.