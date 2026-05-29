Glen Hansard Announces New Album Don+t Settle – Transmissions West For June 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Revelate”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 29th, 2026 - 12:55 AM

Glen Hansard has announced Don+t Settle – Transmissions West, the second volume of his live album project Don+t Settle – Transmissions East & West. The album is set for release on June 26, 2026 through Plateau and Secretly Distribution, and arrives alongside a newly shared live version of “Revelate.”

Recorded across two nights in April 2025 at Berlin’s historic Funkhaus venue, Transmissions West features live reinterpretations of songs pulled from every stage of Hansard’s career. The 20-song collection includes material from his solo albums, songs from The Frames and tracks connected to The Swell Season, the Oscar-winning duo he formed with Markéta Irglová. According to the announcement, the full Transmissions East & West project is intended to function at once as a live album, a retrospective, a “best of” collection and a new artistic statement.

To coincide with the announcement, Hansard released a live recording and performance video for “Revelate,” filmed during the Funkhaus sessions. The song originally appeared as the lead single from The Frames’ 1995 album Fitzcarraldo, and Hansard shared an extensive reflection on the track’s origins in the announcement. He explained that “Revelate” was written during a difficult period after The Frames were dropped from Island Records not long after signing with label founder Chris Blackwell. Hansard described the experience as “a shock and huge injury,” adding that the song became part of the band’s response to being dismissed by the industry.

“Every song is a ‘fuck you’ to anyone who dismissed us,” Hansard said. “I stand by it and sing it proudly to this day.”

Unlike many modern live records, both Transmissions East and Transmissions West were recorded without vocal overdubs, autotune, second takes or editing. The result is meant to capture Hansard’s performances as they happened in the room, highlighting the emotional intensity and rawness that have defined his live shows for decades. The album’s tracklist includes songs such as “Her Mercy,” “When Your Mind’s Made Up,” “Leave A Light” and “High Hope,” alongside the newly released version of “Revelate.”

Transmissions West (Vol. 2) Track Listing

01 Revelate

02 What Happens When The Heart Just Stops

03 Just To Be The One

04 Her Mercy

05 This Gift

06 When Your Mind’s Made Up

07 Sure As Rain

08 McCormack’s Wall

09 Leave A Light

10 High Hope