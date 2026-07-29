RIP: Glen Hansard Of The Swell Season Dead At 56

Home News Beka Welsh July 29th, 2026 - 5:05 PM

According to Variety, Oscar-winning Irish musician Glen Hansard died in a motorcycle accident today. He was 56.

Hansard gained most of his acclaim as half of the folk duo Swell Season, along with Markéta Irglová. Hansard and Irglová won Best Original Song at the Oscars for their duet “Falling Slowly.” The song appeared in the musical drama “Once,” alongside a full score composed and performed by the duo. The two bandmates also starred in the movie themselves, playing two Dublin musicians falling in love.

Before Swell Season, Hansard founded the rock band The Frames in 1990. The band released music until 2006, putting out seven total studio albums. Hansard also performed as a solo artist with his sophomore album Didn’t He Ramble, earning him a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album.

Besides “Once,” Hansard also starred in the BAFTA award-winning musical film “The Commitments” as guitarist Outspan Foster. He also made several TV appearances, voicing an Irish busker in “The Simpsons,” acting as himself in “Parenthood,” featuring on “The Last Man on Earth,” and, just this May, appearing in the movie “Power Ballad.” Hansard and Irglová also made a documentary about Swell Season in 2011.

The single-vehicle motorcycle crash that took Hansard’s life was reported around 4:20 A.M.. Hansard’s management at AMC released the following statement:

“With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Glen Hansard, who passed away in the early hours of this morning, following a road traffic accident in Dublin. Glen’s family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time. The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister