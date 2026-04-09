Tori Amos Live Debuts “Shush” & Plays “Witness” For First Time In 21 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard April 9th, 2026 - 1:46 PM

According to Stereogum.com, last night, Tori Amos started a tour of the UK with a show at Sheffield City Hall. During the concert , the artist performed “Witness,” which is a song from her 2005 album, The Beekeeper, for the first time in 21 years. When Amos played “Witness,” it was only her second time ever performing the song, according to Setlist.fm. She played it once in London when it was new and that was it. On record, “Witness” is six minutes long. and in Sheffield, Amos and her band stretched it out to nine minutes.

Also at the Sheffield gig, Amos played old favorites like “Crucify” and “Cornflake Girl.” She did new stuff as well by performing “Shush,” which is one of the singles from In Times Of Dragons, got its live debut. This one’s not a rarity but some extremely cool performances of Amos singing her 1996 classic “Caught A Lite Sneeze” while playing two pianos simultaneously.