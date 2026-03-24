Tori Amos Shares Urgent New Single “Shush”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 24th, 2026 - 3:26 PM

Today, multiplatinum singer-songwriter, pianist and composer, Tori Amos has announced the release of “Shush”, which is the latest track taken from her 18th studio album, In Times of Dragons, due out on May 1, through Universal/Fontana. Opening with a comforting crash of piano chords, “Shush” quickly descends into a world of unease and quiet threat. The track introduces listeners to a fictionalized version of Amos, one who, decades earlier, chose a very different path to her own: marrying a dangerous, power-hungry billionaire.

Brimming with metaphor, “Shush” expands the mythic landscape of In Times of Dragons. At its centre stands a battle-hardened “lizard demon” billionaire , who is an embodiment of unchecked power and concentrated wealth, his reach extending into the highest levels of political life. Also, the ditty sees Amos sharpening the album’s central themes by blending political commentary with fantastical storytelling,and weaving urgent contemporary anxieties into her signature piano-driven sound.

While talking about the composition, Amos said: “He represents what we’re dealing with right now. He sees congressmen, senators, and even probably presidents, as people who answer to him and other billionaires, who don’t think you and I should vote. He’s trying to develop the kind of feudal system we had hundreds of years ago. But it doesn’t look like it once did. We don’t look like we’re in the trenches, in the muck. We have all the cool, digital devices now. So it looks different. But it has the same philosophy.”