The Swell Season Share Lovely New Video For “I Leave Everything To You”

Folk rock duo The Swell Season returned to the scene recently, breaking a 16-year album drought with their release of Forward earlier today. A highlight of the duo’s drop of a long-awaited album is the track “I Leave Everything To You,” which received a full video. The video was released to the band’s YouTube channel.

The video, recorded by bandmate Markéta Irglová and producer Sturla Mio Thorisson, is set across Iceland. The somber, snowy visuals of Iceland mixed with footage of bandmates and their dogs wandering together perfectly suit the song’s similarly somber and soft-spoken atmosphere. The song’s restrained instrumentals comprise only of light piano keys and heavenly strings on top of Irglová’s soft-spoken and reflective lyrics. She signs about herself, including her past mistakes and regrets and even on the inevitability of being forgotten. Yet every time, she returns to the chorus where she comments on life’s ability to make things “work out for me and you.” The track’s beautiful bittersweet atmosphere is certainly an emotional treat for fans who’ve waited over a decade for a full release from the group.

In addition to the original duo of Irglová and Glen Hansard and reoccurring Swell Season talent Marja Gaynor, Bertrand Galen and Joseph Doyle, Forward’s tracks also feature the new addition of Piero Perelli on drums and percussion. Before the release, Swell Season became active again in 2021 for their first tour in ten years. In 2023 they released their first song in 13 years, “The Answer is Yes.” In addition to the album release, today will also mark the start of the group’s 2025 tour, which runs from July 11th to September 24th.