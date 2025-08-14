Biopic About Sinéad O’Connor In The Works

Home News Jasmina Pepic August 14th, 2025 - 3:52 PM

A biopic on the life of singer-songwriter and activist Sinéad O’Connor is now in the works. Although O’Connor recounted her life in a memoir and documentary before her passing in 2023, this biopic will try to encompass a new perspective on her life. The film will be directed by London-born filmmaker Josephine Decker, with a script written by Irish writer Stacey Gregg.

In 2023, O’Connor passed away at the age of 56. Her official cause of death was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. After the singer’s death, there were many tributes to her legacy including in 2024 when Eddie Vedder dedicated a cover of Warren Zevon’s “Keep Me In Your Heart” To O’Connor. O’Connor released ten studio albums and several EPs throughout her career from the late 80s to 2020s. The singer had also been in the spotlight several times for various controversies, including in the mid-90s when she was blasted for ripping up a photo of the then Pope Pope John Paul II during a performance on “Saturday Night Live”. Although this offended many American audiences, O’Connor did this as a means of protesting rampant sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

According to Stereogum, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, Oscar-winners for The King’s Speech, are among the producers of the upcoming biopic, along with Neil Chordia and Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly, founder of the Irish production company Nine Daughters. Nine Daughters is partnering with two other Irish companies, See-Saw Films and ie: entertainment, on the Sinéad O’Connor film. This company was also behind the 2022 Sinéad documentary Nothing Compares, and this biopic has reportedly been in the works since the documentary came out, before O’Connor’s death.

The BBC is working to fund the movie’s development.