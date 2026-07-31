Glen Hansard’s Family Announces Memorial Arrangements Including Public Wake & Funeral In Dublin

Home News Lana Overton July 31st, 2026 - 10:29 PM

Family of Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard has announced details of public memorial arrangements following his untimely death earlier this week, inviting fans and members of the public to gather in Dublin to pay their respects. In a statement issued through ATC Management, the family confirmed that a public wake will be held on Monday, August 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Baroque Chapel at the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA), Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin 8. During the wake, Hansard will lie in repose, allowing friends, fans and the wider public an opportunity to say their final goodbye.

Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, August 4, beginning at 1:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin. While the funeral will be open to the public, the family noted that seating inside the cathedral will be extremely limited due to the expected large number of mourners. To ensure those unable to enter the cathedral can still participate, a public address system will be installed outside the venue. The service will also be livestreamed through RTÉ News and RIP.ie, allowing people around Ireland and around the world to join in remembering the beloved musician.

According to the family, the funeral music will be performed by Hansard’s friends and family, reflecting the close-knit musical community that surrounded him throughout his life and career. In place of flowers or gifts, the family has requested that donations be made to two charities that were important to Hansard:

Simon Community

Ukrainian Action

The family also asked that their privacy be respected during this difficult time as they mourn alongside the many people whose lives were touched by Hansard’s music and generosity. Hansard, one of Ireland’s most celebrated singer-songwriters, built an enduring legacy through a career spanning decades, earning international recognition for his deeply personal songwriting, unforgettable live performances and lasting contributions to contemporary folk and rock music.

The family’s statement concluded with the Irish phrase: “Ní bheidh a leithid arís ann!” Translated, the expression means, “There will never be another like him,” a fitting tribute to an artist whose influence reached far beyond Ireland’s shores.