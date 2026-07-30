Footage Shared of Glen Hansard’s Final Performance

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 30th, 2026 - 1:36 PM

Footage has emerged of Glen Hansard‘s final performance, which was filmed only hours before the beloved Irish musician lost his life in a motorcycle crash, Consequence shares. On Tuesday night, Hansard visited The Wren’s Nest in Chapelizod, a pub whose weekly traditional Irish music sessions made him a regular, says RTE. Video from the evening shows Hansard seated in the middle of the room with his guitar, surrounded by fellow musicians and a near-silent crowd. A clock in the video sets the time at 11:15 p.m. In an especially stilling moment, Consequence notes, Hansard sings, “Time is the only thing that’s going to fix this now.”

Poignant Video. This was recorded 1 hour before Glen (Rip) was killed. He was in the Wrens Nest, Strawberry Beds at a session. pic.twitter.com/QFTzJ9tLu3 — Joe O’Neill 🐀 (@actingjoe) July 29, 2026

According to The Wren’s Nest, Hansard left the pub at closing time. Several hours later, at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Gardaí, the “Guardians of the Peace” of the Republic of Ireland, were alerted to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in the Strawberry Beds area of Dublin. Hansard, 56, was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. The Wren’s Nest later paid tribute to Hansard in a post on Instagram, writing that it was “It was always a privilege to welcome Glen to The Wren’s Nest over the years. He will be remembered for his incredible talent, generosity and the joy he brought to so many.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wren’s Nest Pub (@wrensnestpub)

Hansard’s management confirmed his death on Wednesday, July 29. Best known as the frontman of The Frames, one half of The Swell Season, and the star of the 2007 film Once, Hansard won an Academy Award for Best Original Song alongside Markéta Irglová for “Falling Slowly.” Tributes have since poured in from across Ireland and the music world, with Bono, Bruce Springsteen, Warren Ellis and President of Ireland Catherine Connolly among those honoring the late songwriter.