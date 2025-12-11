Tori Amos Shares New Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “Growin Up”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 11th, 2025 - 1:49 PM

According to Brooklyvegan.com, Tori Amos‘ 2001 covers album, Strange Little Girls where she reinterprets songs by men to give them a female perspective, including Slayer’s “Raining Blood,” Eminem’s “97 Bonnie and Clyde,” The Beatles’ “Happiness is a Warm Gun” and other tunes are getting an expanded reissue. The album due out on February 20, through Rhino and it has the two tracks that were released as b-sides at the time.

The album sees Amos sharing her renditions of David Bowie’s “After All” and Alice Cooper’s “Only Women Bleed,” as well as two previously unheard b-sides, which are covers of Bruce Sprinsteen’s “Growin’ Up” and Elvis Costello’s “Hoover Factory.” “Growin’ Up,” has the artist‘s regular collaborator Matt Chamberlain joining her on drums. The cover is amazing because Amos‘s love for Springsteen’s music can be felt through the powerful instrumentation and vocal performance.

The singer is also preparing to release a new album in 2026, In Times of Dragons, which she has described as “a metaphorical story about the fight for Democracy over Tyranny, reflecting the current abhorrent non accidental burning down of democracy in real time by the ‘Dictator believing Lizard Demons’ in their usurpation of America.” More details and the release date will be announced soon.