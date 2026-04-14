Tori Amos Shares Defiant New Single “Gasoline Girls”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 14th, 2026 - 1:23 PM

Today, multiplatinum singer-songwriter, pianist and composer Tori Amos has releases the new single, “Gasoline Girls”, which is the latest chapter in the unfolding narrative of the forthcoming studio album, In Times of Dragons, due out on May 1, through Universal/Fontana. Following the previously released singles “Stronger Together” and “Shush”, “Gasoline Girls” offers another glimpse into the album’s allegorical world that is a landscape shaped by power, escape and the alliances that form in resistance.

“Gasoline Girls” arrives at a crucial moment in the album’s unfolding narrative. As the fictionalised version of Amos continues her flight from a dangerous and powerful billionaire husband, she encounters the Gasoline Girls, a rebellious collective who help her continue her escape. Singing “we will tend the fire,” the Gasoline Girls are a lesbian motor bike gang who have chosen to be powerful and visible together. Within the mythic landscape of In Times of Dragons, they embody solidarity, defiance and collective strength and their arrival marks the moment when resistance begins to take shape.

“This is a metaphor for many different transformations – from a teenage girl becoming a woman, to shifts in gender identity or fundamental belief systems, to the life changes that come with pregnancy, motherhood and eventually menopause. The song explores the emotions that come with leaving one version of yourself behind and stepping into another,” says Amos.