Michael Stipe Releases New Song “Hum Desiderata”

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 26th, 2026 - 5:25 PM

Michael Stipe has released a new song entitled “Hum Desiderata,” Consequence reports. The song pairs an instrumental version of Stipe’s unreleased song “Hum” with a spoken-word rendition of Max Ehrmann’s poem”Desiderata” from his installation at ICA Milan. The song also features additional vocals from Athens, Georgia artist Elizabeth Hatmaker. “Hum Desiderata” is available to listen to exclusively on the online sound exhibition platform Joyfully Waiting. “Hum” is an instrumental version of a song from Stipe’s upcoming debut solo album. It is a dynamic track co-produced by Stipe and Andy LeMaster.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried