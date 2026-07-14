Queens Of The Stone Age Team Up With Nikki Lane For Collaborative New Single & Video “Easy Street”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 14th, 2026 - 1:00 PM

Today, Queens of the Stone Age return with a stunning new single, “Easy Street,” on Matador Records. Debuted live last year during their lauded Catacombs Tour and eagerly awaited by fans, it is the band’s first new song since 2023’s In Times New Roman. The music is serene and perfectly imperfect with acoustic guitar, psychedelic synths and a rhythm track that breathes on its own. Beneath the surface, raw edges and withering wit Featuring singer Nikki Lane, whose vocals arrive like gravel and honey with a Wanda Jackson grit. Her voice flips the sonic script against Josh Homme’s smoother lead line.

“It’s kind of a funny song. It’s like hitting your funny bone, where it’s funny because it hurts and it hurts because it’s funny. You’re serious, but it’s funny,” Homme says. “We made it the way you’d make a demo. No click track, mistakes left in. It speeds up, it slows down, the claps aren’t great, but they’re not bad, and a bad clap adds this human thing you can’t fake.” He continues, “It’s not just about silliness. It’s about understanding the imperfection of your life. The song, like your life, is in the mistakes. Its imperfections are unbeatable.”

“Easy Street” is accompanied by a video directed by Tony Wolski and Christopher Gruse, based on a story and idea by Homme. The film opens with a bruised and battered Homme attempting to outrun a motley crew of pursuers, including band members dressed as themselves – a Juggalo, a mall santa, a leather enthusiast and of course a fancy cowboy leading a tiny horse. However, the story upends expectations with a surprise twist that honors the very outsiders we often dismiss.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback