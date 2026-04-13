Travis Barker Joins Clipse On Drums During Coachella Set

Home News Akeem Ivory April 13th, 2026 - 12:29 AM

The Clipse’s hour-long set on the Outdoor Theatre stage at Coachella, performed standout tracks from their Grammy-nominated album Let God Sort Em Out. During their performance of “Chains & Whips” and “P.O.V.”Travis Barker back the rap duo on the drums adding energy and intensity to their minimalist beats.

Travis Barker joining them onstage for the first four songs, opening with a shortened version of their Grammy-winning hit “Chains & Whips”. Barker’s energetic drumming provided a perfect complement to Clipse’s toward the end of the set, the duo broke into “The Birds Don’t Sing,” a standout track from their Grammy-nominated album Let God Sort Em Out with more introspective material a heartfelt tribute to rapper Malice’s late parents.