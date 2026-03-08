Michael Stipe Joins Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy to Perform R.E.M.’s “These Days” and “The Great Beyond”

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 8th, 2026 - 5:18 PM

Michael Stipe, Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy recently teamed up for a performance that thrilled R.E.M. fans and live music lovers. Held at an energetic venue, the show brought back the exciting feel of R.E.M.’s classic songs “These Days” and “The Great Beyond,” with Stipe’s unique voice and captivating presence on stage. Shannon and Narducy started the show with lively music and energetic performances. They worked well together, creating a great build-up for what was to come. When Stipe joined them on stage, everyone felt excited and eager to see what’s next.

Stipe sang “These Days” with the same passion R.E.M. had during their best years, really bringing out the song’s energetic and hopeful vibe. The audience loved it, excited to relive a time that shaped alternative rock music. After the lively performance of “These Days,” the group moved on to play “The Great Beyond.” This song highlights R.E.M.’s deep and thoughtful lyrics. Stipe’s expressive singing gave new energy to the track, strongly affecting those listening. Shannon and Narducy added their parts too, enriching the music with more depth and enhancing its haunting tunes.

The performers clearly enjoyed playing together, and their love for the music made it a memorable event. Featured on Brooklyn Vegan, this collaboration highlighted how R.E.M.’s songs are still popular today across different ages. The night was an amazing celebration that honored old hits and showed how live shows can bring people together. The crowd’s energy combined with the performers’ passion created an electric atmosphere, highlighting how live music can connect people and build community spirit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stereogum (@stereogum)