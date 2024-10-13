Michael Stipe Performs R.E.M’s “Wendell Gee” For The First Time Since 1985

Home News Lauren Rettig October 13th, 2024 - 3:38 PM

Former R.E.M. lead singer Michael Stipe has been notably not interested in returning to the spotlight on any consistent basis, but has recently gone all out for the Kamala Harris presidential campaign. Last week, Stipe and Jason Isbell (The 400 Unit, Drive-By Truckers) played a Harris/Walz campaign concert in Pittsburgh, where they teamed up on “Driver 8,” an R.E.M. classic that Stipe had not performed since 2008. On Thursday, October 10, Stipe played another campaign event – this one in R.E.M.’s old domain of Athens, Georgia – and he sang an R.E.M. song that he had not played in much, much longer.

According to Stereogum, Stipe reportedly still lives in Athens, but almost never performs there. Thursday’s campaign event was a rare thing. Stipe performed a four-song set, and was backed up by Now It’s Overhead’s Andy LeMaster and Mercyland’s David Barbe. Stipe sang “Driver 8” once more, his solo song “Your Capricious Soul,” his Big Red Machine collab “No Time For Love Like Now” and an R.E.M. oldie that he had not performed for decades.

“Wendell Gee” is a track from R.E.M.’s 1985 album Fables Of The Reconstruction. The band performed the song live a handful of times in 1985, but never again. When Stipe performed “Wendell Gee” at the campaign event, he seemed transfixed by his own song. Watch the performance – and listen to the original track – below:





💙 🍑 From yesterday’s Rally for Harris-Walz campaign event in Athens with Douglas Emhoff where Michael Stipe & band, the 7 Million Hundred Campfire Guitars, performed “Wendell Gee,” “Your Capricious Soul,” “No Time For Love Like Now,” and “Driver 8.” Photos by Wingate Downs pic.twitter.com/1adh4Hvbgn — R.E.M. HQ (@remhq) October 11, 2024

While the performance of “Wendell Gee” is to be celebrated, it should be noted that Stipe did say that R.E.M. would “never reunite” back in 2021. “Wendell Gee” is a momentous occasion for any R.E.M. fan, regardless of what the band’s reunion status may be.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried