Morrissey’s Team Gets Viral Enemy List Post Taken Down and Mike Mills of R.E.M. Responds to Being Listed

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 14th, 2026 - 2:02 PM

Morrissey’s representatives have reportedly had a “parody list” of his enemies taken down after it went viral online, NME reports. The post emerged a few days ago, purporting to be from the Morrissey Central blog, the site on which the singer and former Smiths frontman regularly posts. Titled ‘The Malefactors,’ it contained a long list of public figures including Nigel Farage, IDLES’ Joe Talbot, Machine Gun Kelly, Edward Cullen, Canada and Lisa Simpson. Johnny Marr appeared three times. The idea behind the list was that it came from Morrissey himself and was a way for him to “get back at his enemies.”

Real or not, Morrissey’s ‘The Malefactors’ list is pure comedy gold.

Made my day. pic.twitter.com/u74qZmAzDN — Ash (not the housewares one). (@AshtonLamont) June 13, 2026

The list spread on the internet like wildfire before the satirical Instagram account MozPosting admitted they were behind the post. They revealed that Morrissey’s team had contacted them and requested its removal due to “copyright infringement and impersonation.” MozPosting followed up, saying: “This account is and has always been intended as satire, and the post was a parody, but I don’t want to create any unnecessary issues. Thank you to everyone who enjoyed the joke while it lasted.”

One of the public figures on the list is Mike Mills, former R.E.M. bassist, who took to X on Saturday (June 13) with a lighthearted response, saying: “A) it’s probably not me (filmmaker Mike Mills?) B) I think it’s supposed to be funny, and it actually is. Canada? All of it?” Mike Mills is also the name of the director behind such celebrated movies as 20th Century Women, C’mon C’mon and Beginners.

A) it’s probably not me (filmmaker Mike Mills?) B) I think it’s supposed to be funny, and it actually is. Canada? All of it? https://t.co/ESgIhAokPd — Sweet Daddy Cool✌️🇺🇦 🐕🇨🇦 (@m_millsey) June 13, 2026