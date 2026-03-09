Michael Stipe & Andrew Watt Team Up On Rooster’s Main Title Theme “I Played The Fool”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 9th, 2026 - 5:28 PM

Today, WaterTower Music has announced the release of “I Played The Fool (Main Title Theme)”, which is the official main title theme from the brand-new HBO Original series Rooster created by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses. The song is performed by Michael Stipe & Andrew Watt and is available now on all major digital streaming platforms.

“I Played The Fool (Main Title Theme)” brings together two Grammy Award-winning artists for the first time, pairing one of the most sought-after producers and collaborators in modern music, Andrew Watt, with Michael Stipe, who is the legendary former frontman of the iconic band R.E.M. “I Played The Fool” marks Stipe’s first new song in three years, making the track a highly anticipated return for the acclaimed artist. The track showcases Stipe’s unmistakable voice paired with Watt’s bold contemporary production, creating a striking and memorable introduction to the series.

Produced and co-performed by Watt, the song also features Travis Barker (Blink-182) on drums and Josh Klinghoffer on guitar and piano. Anchored by Barker’s driving percussion and Klinghoffer’s atmospheric instrumentation, the track delivers a striking and cinematic opening to Rooster, establishing the tone for the HBO series with a blend of raw emotion, modern rock energy, and timeless songwriting.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried