Jack Black, Dave Grohl and Troy Van Leeuwen Join Forces on Rock Anthem “I Feel Alive” for A Minecraft Movie

Skylar Jameson March 22nd, 2025 - 5:27 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Jack Black is back and has joined forces with the iconic Dave Grohl of Nirvana and Foo Fighters, along with Troy Van Leeuwen of Queens Of The Stone Age on a new song for the upcoming film A Minecraft Movie. The song is titled “I Feel Alive” and it will definitely be interesting to see how the song works in to the upcoming film.

Black has become known for his movie hits, such as “Peaches” from Super Mario Bros, which he sang as that movie’s antagonist Bowser. Compared to “Peaches”, “I Feel Alive” is much closer to the music Black is known for with Tenacious D as it includes that classic rock sound that influences much of Tenacious D’s music.

“I Feel Alive” starts with the line “Is everybody ready to rock?” and continues as an amped-up rock. The chorus is extremely catchy and the instruments really help to convey the song as the rock anthem it seems to be trying to be. You can’t help but get into the groove of this song. “I Feel Alive” is a fun track, perfect for a film like A Minecraft Movie. Listen to “I Feel Alive” below:

A Minecraft Movie, scored by Mark Mothersbaugh, comes out in theatres on April 4th. Also, don’t miss Black hosting Saturday Night Live on April 5th with musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile. We can also look forward to what is to come from Black’s band Tenacious D. Recently, they performed their first song post-hiatus at an LA wildfire benefit concert.