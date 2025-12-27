Jane’s Addiction & Perry Farrell Settle & Dismiss Lawsuit Following Public Apology

Home News Leila Franco December 27th, 2025 - 12:54 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Jane’s Addiction and Perry Farrell have officially settled and dismissed the lawsuit from the band’s infamous onstage altercation last year, bringing a very upsetting chapter in the band’s history to a close.

Earlier this year, Farrell’s bandmates, guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins, filed a lawsuit following a September 2024 Boston performance that eventually became Jane’s Addiction’s final show. During the set, Farrell struck Navarro onstage, ending the concert and igniting the band’s fallout. According to Blabbermouth, the lawsuit alleged intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty and breach of contract, with Navarro additionally claiming assault and battery.

All parties have now confirmed that the dispute has been resolved. About a week before the official dismissal, Farrell, Navarro, Avery and Perkins issued a joint statement announcing they had “resolved their differences,” making their desire known to protect the band’s legacy rather than prolong the conflict. “We are here to announce that we have come together one last time to resolve our differences, so that the legacy of JANE’S ADDICTION will remain the work the four of us created together,” the statement from Blabbermouth read. Farrell followed up with a personal apology, “I apologize to our patrons and my bandmates for losing my temper and for disrupting the show,” he said. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you for your continued love and support.”