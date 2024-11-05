Michael Stipe & Jon Bon Jovi Play R.E.M’s “The One I Love” During Rally For Kamala Harris

Home News Cait Stoddard November 5th, 2024 - 4:04 PM

According to nme.com, on November 3, Michael Stipe was joined by Jon Bon Jovi for a rendition of R.E.M.‘s classic single, “The One I Love” at a Democrat rally in Georgia. The duo performed the track together at a get-out-the-vote Kamala Harris and Tim Walz rally at the Cobb Galleria Centre with Stipe taking lead vocals, while Jovi played his acoustic guitar.

Michael Stipe, Jon Bon Jovi and The War & Treaty “The One I Love” in swing state Georgia for the Harris/Walz campaign. @jonbonjovi @warandtreaty @Concert_People @consequence pic.twitter.com/lmV3WfXTX1 — Rock And Wrestling Connection (@RockAndWrasslin) November 3, 2024

Earlier that evening, Stipe performed “Driver 8” from R.E.M.’s 1985 album, Fables Of The Reconstruction, where he mocked Donald Trump by chanting: “It’s fun to get out the V-O-T-E, it’s fun to get out the V-O-T-E,” in the style of The Village People’s “YMCA.”

Stipe also urged people to get out and vote: “Thank you for being here and thank you all for voting, or getting ready to vote. I want to encourage everyone in Georgia because we know what it means. We’ve been here before. We know what it means when you get every single person in your community, your church, your skate club – whatever the hell it is, get them out, talk to them, get them there to vote.”

The former R.E.M. frontman has heavily campaigned for Harris in the run-up to the presidential election and last month, the singer dug out his band’s deep cut “Wendell Gee” at another rally in Georgia.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried