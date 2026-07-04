Michael Stipe and Brandi Carlile Unite to Cover Elvis Presley and Josh Homme Covers Tom Petty Live at Gansett Games

Home News Aryn Honaker July 4th, 2026 - 3:01 PM

A number of rock stars, from Michael Stipe to Josh Homme, performed at this year’s closing ceremony for The Gansett Games on June 27th. The event is an annual summer field day that attracts high-profile people and is hosted by billionaire crypto investor Mike Novogratz, per Sterogum.

Michael Stipe, singer-songwriter and former lead singer of the now-disbanded rock band R.E.M., joined with singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile to perform a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds.” They were supported by a backing band, featuring the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith and producer Andrew Watt, who performed with Stipe a couple of weeks earlier on Jimmy Kimmel’s show. The crowd was as energetic as the performance, with loud cheering and visible dancing.

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​Josh Homme, founder and only current member of rock band Queens of the Stone Age, performed Tom Petty’s “Running Down a Dream.” It included an electrifying guitar solo, which Homme made look effortless.​

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Other performances included a cover of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” by Charlotte Lawrence and a show from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ former guitarist, Josh Klinghoffer.