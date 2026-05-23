Pearl Jam Will Reveal Their New Drummer at Ohana Festival

Home News Aryn Honaker May 23rd, 2026 - 6:14 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Legendary rock band Pearl Jam has a new drummer. However, fans will not find out who’s set to replace former longtime drummer Matt Cameron until the group performs at the Ohana Festival in late September of this year. The festival is having its 10th anniversary this year and was founded by Pearl Jam’s frontman, Eddie Vedder. The band will headline the festival’s final day.

Guitarist Stone Gossard commented on the news in an interview on SiriusXM’s “Pearl Jam Radio” channel, as reported in Consequence. He said, “I love the mystery of it all. It’s so exciting. There’s not enough mystery in the world. I think the band is very excited that we’re actually getting to play. It’s been a while, and the fact that we get to do it at Ohana makes it even doubly exciting. And the fact that nobody knows who’s going to play drums with us even makes it triply exciting. So, it’s our mystery wrapped in an enigma, and we’re relishing in it right now.”

Cameron stepped down from his role as drummer last July after 27 years with Pearl Jam. Gossard spoke highly of him in his interview.

“Matt Cameron has always come at things with an openness to all the people in the room and with grace and love for this process,” he said. “His playing speaks for itself. Matt’s always going to be our brother. He was ready for a shift and ready for a change. God bless him, and we love Matt always.”

With months to go until the big reveal, fans can already rule out Dave Krusen, Pearl Jam’s original drummer. When asked on social media if he’d be returning, he said, “No, they have a new drummer already.”