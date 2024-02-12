AC/DC Announce Spring & Summer 2024 European Tour Dates Featuring Chris Chaney On Bass

Home News Cait Stoddard February 12th, 2024 - 1:58 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net, AC/DC has announced their first tour in eight years, which is a European outing that will take place from May through August. The rock band has also revealed that former Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney has joined the touring lineup in place of band member Cliff Williams.

The tour announcement follows a week of teases on AC/DC’s social media pages and the 21 date outing kicks off on May 17 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany and runs through August 17 show in Dublin, Ireland. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 16 at through Viagogo.

The last time AC/DC went on tour was in 2016 and half way throug the tour, singer Brian Johnson had to step down due to hearing issues, as Guns N’ Roses’s singer Axl Rose took over on vocals. Williams also retired from the band after the tour.

Johnson, Williams and drummer Phil Rudd all returned for AC/DC’s 2020 album, Power Up. This past October the band played their first show in seven years at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California, where Rudd was replaced by drummer Matt Laug. Now, Chaney will step in for Williams on the 2024 tour.

AC/DC Tour Dates

5/17 – Gelsenkirchen, DE – Veltins Arena

5/21 – Gelsenkirchen, DE – Veltins Arena

5/25 – Reggio Emilia, IT – RCF Arena

5/29 – Seville, ES – La Cartuja Stadium

6/5 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruyff Arena

6/9 – Munich, DE – Olympic Stadium

6/12 – Munich, DE – Olympic Stadium

6/16 – Dresden, DE – Messe

6/23 – Vienna, AT – Ernst Happel Stadium

6/26 – Vienna, AT Ernst Happel Stadium

6/29 – Zurich, CH – Letzigrund Stadium

7/3 – 7 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

7/13 – Hockenheim, DE – Ring

7/17 – Stuttgart, DE – Wasen

7/21 – Bratislava, SK – Old Airport

7/27 – Nuremberg, DE – Zeppelinfeld

7/31 – Hannover, DE – Messe

8/9 – Dessel, BE – Festivalpark Stenehei

8/13 – Paris, FR – Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

8/17 – Dublin, IE – Croke Park

