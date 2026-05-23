Brandi Carlile Shares New Aaron Dessner & Andrew Watt-Produced Single “Life On The Run”

Home News Lana May 23rd, 2026 - 4:33 PM

Brandi Carlile’s songs possess a certain warmth, giving them a feeling of authenticity. Even when she’s writing about uncertainty or change, there’s usually this sense that she’s learning something about herself in real time. That feeling runs through her newest single, “Life On The Run,” a soaring and reflective track created alongside Aaron Dessner and Andrew Watt.

The song arrives with a cinematic new visual and feels like another major moment in Carlile’s current creative run. Co-written with Aaron Dessner and produced by Carlile, Dessner, and Andrew Watt, “Life On The Run” merges folk, heartland rock, and atmospheric indie into something that feels both extended and sincerely emotional.

Lyrically, “Life On The Run” feels like a meditation on escape and resurgence. Carlile leans into imagery of open landscapes, freedom, and reconnecting with yourself after feeling lost for too long in the fog. It’s reflective without sounding defeated, and there’s a hopeful undercurrent running beneath every line.

The accompanying cover adds another emotional layer to the song. Rather than overcomplicating things, the cover leans into natural scenery and private strolling, matching the song’s themes of reflection and wandering. Wide shots of forests, highways to nature, and clouded skies mirror the track’s emotional openness, while Carlile’s keeps everything grounded and human.

Watch “Life On The Run”

The release also launches a new partnership between Carlile and the National Park Foundation, helping boost funds to preserve national parks across the country. A new PSA tied to the campaign features “Life On The Run,” which honestly makes perfect sense considering how connected the song feels to nature and wide-open spaces.

In a statement, Carlile described national parks as “the heart and soul of our nation,” explaining how the wilderness continually pulls her back toward herself. That spirit absolutely comes through in the music.

Critics have already praised Carlile’s latest album, Returning To Myself, as one of her most personal and emotionally expansive projects yet, and this song continues that momentum. Between her recent collaborations, massive tour schedule, and now this new era of introspective songwriting, Carlile somehow keeps finding new ways to evolve without losing the heart that made people connect with her in the first place.

More on this artist can be found here.