Surviving Members of Soundgarden Reunite Along With Taylor Momsen, Jerry Cantrell & Mike McCready For Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Performance

Khalliah Gardner November 9th, 2025 - 5:50 PM

According to NME, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame came alive with an exciting reunion show by the surviving members of Soundgarden. They were joined on stage by Taylor Momsen, Jerry Cantrell and Mike McCready. This special event honored Soundgarden’s impact on rock music. Jim Carrey introduced the band, creating a mix of emotion and excitement as they performed together again.

Momsen started the show with a strong and energetic version of “Black Hole Sun” to honor Chris Cornell. Her heartfelt singing moved everyone in the audience, creating an exciting atmosphere for the night ahead. With her emotional performance, she caught everyone’s attention right away, making them feel every part of what she sang. As her voice filled the room, anticipation grew for more performances to come. Her take on this classic song paid respect to Cornell while adding her own unique style.

Cantrell, known for playing guitar with Alice in Chains, gave an amazing performance filled with his unique and gritty guitar sounds. These sounds mixed well with Soundgarden’s heavy music style, creating a powerful listening experience. This was especially meaningful because both bands were part of the grunge movement that started in the late 1980s and changed rock music forever. As Cantrell played, his music captured the rebellious spirit of those times, making it a fitting tribute to what Alice in Chains and Soundgarden stood for. Pearl Jam’s McCready showed off his amazing guitar talents, playing complex solos during the band’s famous songs. His teamwork with Soundgarden members highlighted the friendship and respect between these rock legends.

