Sparta Will Replace Filter As Support on Jerry Cantrell’s US Summer Tour

Leila DeJoui August 1st, 2025 - 5:51 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

The singer and guitarist for Alice in Chains, Jerry Cantrell, has selected the rock band, Sparta, to support his upcoming United States tour, according to an article by Consequence. Filter was originally supposed to support Cantrell’s tour, however, the frontman for the band, Richard Patrick, has been recovering from a spinal surgery and is unable to tour. The news of Filter dropping out of the tour was announced last week. The band released a statement which included the following: “Unfortunately, Filter will not be heading out on the road with Jerry Cantrell next month as previously planned. Following medical advice, Richard Patrick has been advised to not tour at this time. He had disc replacement surgery and recovery has been slower than expected. We hope to see you on tour soon!”

Cantrell’s tour begins on Aug. 16 in San Diego, California. The last show of his tour will be on Sept. 14 in Kansas City, Missouri. The tour will be hitting other cities like Cleveland, Ausin, Detroit, Dallas, Orlando and more. The news that Sparta would be the new supporting act was announced by Cantrell on July 31. “Excited to announce Sparta as support for the second leg of the North American I Want Blood Tour,” said Cantell. Sparta is led by the singer and guitarist, Jim Ward, and their most recent album was a self-titled LP, which was released in 2022. The upcoming tour is the second stateside leg for Cantrell and his solo band this year. During the winter, they had another leg.

Jerry Cantrell 2025 Tour Dates:

08/16 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

08/17 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

08/19 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

08/20 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

08/22 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

08/23 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

08/26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

08/27 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

08/29 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

08/30 – Charleston, SC – The Refinery

09/02 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall

09/03 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

09/05 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

09/06 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

09/07 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

09/09 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

09/10 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre

09/12 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown

09/13 – La Vista, NE – The Astro (Indoor Theater)

09/14 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater