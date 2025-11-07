King Ultramega Unveils New Song in Memory of Chris Cornell of Soundgarden “The Day I Tried To Live” Featuring Kim Thayil and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 7th, 2025 - 1:39 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

To honor Soundgarden’s recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, alternative rock collective King Ultramega have released a moving new version of “The Day I Tried To Live.” The track features Soundgarden’s own Kim Thayil alongside Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz, Metal Allegiance’s Mark Menghi and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante. This collaboration serves as both a tribute to the late Chris Cornell and a benefit for MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s nonprofit that provides mental health, addiction recovery, and emergency services for musicians. The song is featured on a two-track LP that also includes King Ultramega’s rendition of Soundgarden’s classic “Rusty Cage.”

Kim Thayil approached the project as an opportunity to reconnect with the song from a new perspective. Sharing his original guitar parts with other musicians proved challenging yet cathartic. “It allowed me to open myself up to the creative risks of sharing an emotive and artistically intimate experience,” Thayil said. His expressive guitar work anchors the track, providing a familiar foundation while adding a sense of renewed vitality.

Bassist and King Ultramega founder Mark Menghi described the recording process as both daunting and deeply meaningful. “It was nerve-racking knowing Kim would be on the track,” he said. “I kept thinking, ‘What would Chris think?’” Meanwhile, Alissa White-Gluz’s commanding vocal performance channels Cornell’s emotional intensity through a mix of dark verses and soaring choruses. “He always managed to grab our attention with thoughtful word choice and intriguing messages,” she reflected.

Rounding out the lineup, Charlie Benante’s drumming carefully mirrors the dynamic rhythm of the original while maintaining his own sense of restraint and respect. The resulting track is a heartfelt and powerful celebration of Chris Cornell’s enduring legacy and Soundgarden’s influence on generations of rock musicians. Fans interested in ordering the LP or band merch can go here.



