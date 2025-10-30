Surviving Soundgarden Members Will Perform With Brandi Carlile, Taylor Momsen and Jerry Cantrell Will Perform at Rock Hall Ceremony

Home News Ajala Fields October 30th, 2025 - 9:45 PM

Soundgarden have revealed who will perform with them at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on November 8th. The grunge goliaths’ surviving members — drummer Matt Cameron, guitarist Kim Thayil and bassist Ben Shepherd — will be joined onstage by Brandi Carlile, The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen, Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Heart’s Nancy Wilson and original Soundgarden bassist Hiro Yamamoto, according to Consequence.

The names of the acts performing were revealed in both a Seattle Times interview feature and a social media post featuring behind-the-scenes rehearsal pics.

“We wanted to keep it as Seattle-centric as possible and include some people that were there with us in the beginning,” said Cameron during the interview.

Thayil added, “To have our peers, friends and creative collaborators from here share that with us is very important. It’s very important because it’s part of our identity. We’re not simply ‘rock guys’ in this band Soundgarden. We’re rock guys in this band Soundgarden that helped establish the Seattle scene and the sound. The geography is very important to our identity. It’s where we are, it’s where we came from. It’s who we are.”

Late frontman Chris Cornell will be missed, with Cameron noting, “I think Chris would have really enjoyed this moment of recognition, because he was always moving as an artist. He was always seeking that next phase of his writing career, performing career. … Maybe down the line he will get recognized as a solo artist or (for) Temple of the Dog or something like that because his contribution to music has been absolutely massive.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat